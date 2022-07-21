Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.