Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,856 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Valvoline worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.4 %

VVV stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

