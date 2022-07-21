Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,220,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $663.47.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $483.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.45. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

