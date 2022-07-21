Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avient worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

AVNT opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

