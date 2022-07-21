Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,186,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,305,000 after buying an additional 470,569 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

KRC opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

