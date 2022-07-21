Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $9.19 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $15,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

