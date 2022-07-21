Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

