Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of YETI worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in YETI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in YETI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.07.

NYSE YETI opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

