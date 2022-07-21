Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Primerica worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Primerica by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

