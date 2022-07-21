Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Watsco worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Watsco by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $260.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

