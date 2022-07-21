Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Sonos worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,182,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

