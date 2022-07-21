Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.24 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

