Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 964 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $249.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

