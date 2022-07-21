MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

