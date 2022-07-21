Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Cohu worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

