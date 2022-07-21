Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $594.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

