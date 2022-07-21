Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $159.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.79. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

