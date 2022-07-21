United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 35,524.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,229 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of X stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

