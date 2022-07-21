Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

