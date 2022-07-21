Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31.

