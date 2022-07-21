Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $372,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $153.07 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40.

