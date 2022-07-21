Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.