Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

