Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

