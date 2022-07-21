The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.