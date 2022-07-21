Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.23. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

