Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

