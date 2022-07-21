iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

