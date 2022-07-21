Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $139,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

