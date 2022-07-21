Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $283.14 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

