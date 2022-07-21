Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after buying an additional 133,735 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.7 %

AEE stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

