Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 1,976,613 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

