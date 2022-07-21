Conning Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VMC opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.