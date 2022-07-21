Conning Inc. Buys New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,367,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

