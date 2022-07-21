Conning Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,166.42 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,332.50.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

