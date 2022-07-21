Conning Inc. Invests $254,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

