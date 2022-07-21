Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after purchasing an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.