TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

