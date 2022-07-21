Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chavant Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLAY stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

