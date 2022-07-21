Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 1,609.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $5,380,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.