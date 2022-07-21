Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,102 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,594,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,743.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

