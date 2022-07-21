DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

