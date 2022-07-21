Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,619,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.