Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,619,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.
VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.