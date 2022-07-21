Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

