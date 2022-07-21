Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 113 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $161.70 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

