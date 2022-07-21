Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 43,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 319,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58,951.9% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 45,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

