Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

TROW opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

