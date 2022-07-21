Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.