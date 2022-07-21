Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,672,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

