Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,386,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,896,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

