Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

